Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $112.63. 715,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $110.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

