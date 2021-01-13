Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,086 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,821,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.61. 4,159,444 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.