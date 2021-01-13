Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,117,609. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 123.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

