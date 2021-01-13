Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

