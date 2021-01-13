Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after purchasing an additional 353,588 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after buying an additional 1,170,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after buying an additional 760,168 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after buying an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,216,000 after purchasing an additional 721,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.16. 1,059,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,023,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $623.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $126.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

