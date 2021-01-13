Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.07. 336,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,053. The stock has a market cap of $318.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

