Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.07. 336,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,053. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

