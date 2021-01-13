Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,531 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,624,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

