Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,023,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $126.29. The firm has a market cap of $623.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

