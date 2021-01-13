Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.43. 990,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.27.

