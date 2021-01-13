Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.7% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 543,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.95. The company had a trading volume of 185,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. The stock has a market cap of $197.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

