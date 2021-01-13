Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 36,882 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 310.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 103,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

