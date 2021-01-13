Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 446 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after buying an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after buying an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 79.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,319,000 after buying an additional 313,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,009,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $13.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $690.20. 12,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $698.71 and its 200-day moving average is $745.37. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $9,025,959. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

