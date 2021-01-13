Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 5,401 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.19. 90,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

