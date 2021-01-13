Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 719 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

Adobe stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.05. 98,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,391. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $487.42 and a 200 day moving average of $473.50. The company has a market capitalization of $226.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

