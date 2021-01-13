Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 11,818.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,824 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,342,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,333,000 after acquiring an additional 443,287 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after buying an additional 2,380,464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after buying an additional 438,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after buying an additional 1,678,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,885,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,194,000 after purchasing an additional 321,293 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 90,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,668. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $44.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

