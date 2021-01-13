Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,898. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.