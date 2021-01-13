Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

IJH traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.48. The stock had a trading volume of 80,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $244.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

