Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 19,086 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,086 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,050 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.61. 4,159,444 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.