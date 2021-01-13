Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 393 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $355.49. 121,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,805. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $337.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

