Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 2,700 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 0.7% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.49. The stock had a trading volume of 183,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $100.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

