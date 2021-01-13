Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 103,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 22,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 638,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $204.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

