Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Update

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 333,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

