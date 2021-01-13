Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Trading Up 1.8%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 4,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 9,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

