Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 48,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 29,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 118.8% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

