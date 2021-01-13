Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the December 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRET. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,707 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

