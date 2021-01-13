GlobalBoost-Y Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 89.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0772 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $73,022.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,003.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.13 or 0.03008149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00389628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.01324756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.94 or 0.00561954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.79 or 0.00458851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00315895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00020464 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

