Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 5.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. 121,954,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 61,340,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Globalstar by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Globalstar by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,224,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
