Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 5.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. 121,954,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 61,340,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Globalstar by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Globalstar by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,224,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

