Globis Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) Quiet Period To Expire on January 20th

Globis Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 20th. Globis Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GLAQU stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Globis Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

About Globis Acquisition

