GNY Reaches Market Cap of $60.74 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. GNY has a market capitalization of $60.74 million and approximately $59,193.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00382178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00040481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.83 or 0.04147110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013070 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.