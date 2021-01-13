GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.00

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 305334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

GGD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) from C$2.30 to C$2.40 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Pi Financial set a C$2.20 price objective on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$660.44 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.61.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

