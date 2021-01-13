Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $3.59. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 82,782 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

The firm has a market cap of $233.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

