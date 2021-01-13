Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $3.59. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 82,782 shares.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.
The firm has a market cap of $233.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.
