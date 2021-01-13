Gold Fields Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,068 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,160% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 put options.

GFI stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,631,000 after buying an additional 7,687,542 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Fields by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,677,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,717,000 after buying an additional 6,583,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $43,831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gold Fields by 590.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,997,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after buying an additional 2,562,976 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,343,000 after buying an additional 2,397,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

