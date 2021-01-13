Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) PT Lowered to $4.25

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 353.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

