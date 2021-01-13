Goldcoin (GLC) Trading 65.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 34.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and $6,825.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 65.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00392824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

