Goldcoin Price Down 57% Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 57% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $2.58 million and $9,125.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00397829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

