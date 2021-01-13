GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Reaches $0.0682 on Top Exchanges

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 59.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $682,159.41 and approximately $4,042.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00109890 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00247276 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00059682 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile