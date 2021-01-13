Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,972 Shares

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $20,015.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Good Works Acquisition alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41,972 shares of Good Works Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $426,855.24.

On Monday, December 28th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Good Works Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $201,000.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,933 shares of Good Works Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,330.00.

GWAC stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Good Works Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.