Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$13.47, with a volume of 241402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.51.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FOOD. Raymond James lowered Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$895.48 million and a PE ratio of -193.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.23.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

