Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Hits New 12-Month High at $137.28

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.28 and last traded at $135.82, with a volume of 6566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSHD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.66. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Gary Delavan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $91,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew Colby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $601,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,617,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,342 shares of company stock valued at $57,637,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 41.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.