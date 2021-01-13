Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF.L) (LON:GSF) Shares Up 1.1%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF.L) (LON:GSF) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.62 ($1.39). Approximately 670,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 517,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.07. The company has a market cap of £52.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

In other news, insider Thomas Murley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £30,600 ($39,979.10).

