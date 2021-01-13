Gores Holdings VI, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on January 20th (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Gores Holdings VI’s (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 20th. Gores Holdings VI had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Gores Holdings VI stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VI has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Gores Holdings VI Company Profile

There is no company description available for Gores Holdings VI Inc

