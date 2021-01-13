GoWithMi (GMAT) Trading Down 22.9% This Week

GoWithMi (CURRENCY:GMAT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One GoWithMi coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. GoWithMi has a total market cap of $834,350.88 and approximately $48,643.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoWithMi has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoWithMi

GMAT is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. GoWithMi’s official website is www.gowithmi.com . GoWithMi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

Buying and Selling GoWithMi

