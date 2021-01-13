Graft (GRFT) Trading Up 34.9% This Week

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 49.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Graft has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a total market capitalization of $220,774.57 and $20.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

