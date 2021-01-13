Graft Reaches Market Cap of $203,630.87 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $203,630.87 and approximately $18.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graft has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.00469094 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000882 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3,065.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

