Grammer AG (GMM.F) (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Grammer AG (GMM.F) (ETR:GMM)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €21.80 ($25.65) and last traded at €22.00 ($25.88). Approximately 430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.10 ($26.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.61. The company has a market cap of $332.83 million and a PE ratio of -6.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.90.

About Grammer AG (GMM.F) (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer AG (GMM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer AG (GMM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.