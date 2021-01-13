Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €27.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.27% from the company’s current price.

GYC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.44 ($27.57).

FRA:GYC opened at €20.26 ($23.84) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.68.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

