Granite Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after purchasing an additional 659,549 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in 3M by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $166.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

