Granite Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

