Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 186.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day moving average of $176.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

